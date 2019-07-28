Nancy Pelosi: Supreme Court Allowing Trump to ‘Steal Military Funds’ for ‘Wasteful, Ineffective’ Wall

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused the Supreme Court of allowing the Trump administration to “steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall” in reaction to Friday’s ruling, which allows the administration to transfer defense funds to begin the construction of the border wall.

The Supreme Court lifted an injunction Friday, giving the Trump administration the green light to transfer funds from the Defense Department to begin the construction of the border wall, per the president’s emergency declaration.

As Breitbart News reported:

The decision was largely along partisan lines, with all five Republican-appointed justices voting to lift the injunction, while all three liberal justices were opposed. Justice Stephen Breyer sought to have it both ways, allowing the process to go forward but not the construction: “There is a straightforward way to avoid harm to both the Government and respondents while allowing the litigation to proceed. Allowing the Government to finalize the contracts at issue, but not to begin construction, would al- leviate the most pressing harm claimed by the Government without risking irreparable harm to respondents.”

Pelosi slammed the ruling, declaring that the Supreme Court is giving the administration permission to “steal military funds” to spend on a wall, which she considers “wasteful” and “ineffective.”



“This evening’s Supreme Court ruling allowing @realDonaldTrump to steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall rejected by Congress is deeply flawed,” Pelosi declared.

