Nancy Pelosi Tells Joe Biden to Stop Touching Women

Nancy Pelosi warned Joe Biden to stop touching women during a speech at a breakfast hour Washington event earlier today.

Biden has been under intense scrutiny after two women accused the former vice president of behaving inappropriately towards them.

“Join the straight-arm club,” Pelosi advised Biden, adding, “In other words, keep your handshakes at arms’ length and don’t be touchy-feely.”

“Just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold,” Pelosi said.

In a statement yesterday, Biden spokesman Bill Russo blamed “right wing trolls” from “the dark recesses of the internet” for creating the controversy.

This prompted numerous figures on the left to run defense for Biden, with Whoopi Goldberg saying, “”I don’t want Joe to stop” smelling women’s hair and kissing them.

While Biden and his staff will continue to blame the potential presidential candidate’s creepy behavior around women and young girls on Internet trolls, the footage speaks for itself.

