Nancy Pelosi Trashes Left Wing of Democratic House in Interview as ‘Four People’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized left-wing Democratic congressmembers’ opposition to a border security bill, saying “they didn’t have any following.”

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Pelosi made the remarks in an interview with New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd, who asked her about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley criticizing the passage of a Senate version of a bill funding border security initiatives.

“If the left doesn’t think I’m left enough, so be it,” she said. “As I say to these people, come to my basement. I have these signs about single-payer from 30 years ago. I understand what they’re saying. But we have a responsibility to get something done, which is different from advocacy. We have to have a solution, not just a Twitter fight.”

While the House passed the Senate version of the bill, Pelosi also criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling him “authentically terrible.”

