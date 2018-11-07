NANCY? Pelosi urges cheers ‘for pre-existing conditions’, breaks into awkward victory dance

Something may seriously be wrong with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

On Tuesday night, Democrats won back control of the U.S. House of Representatives. While Republicans gained four seats in the U.S. Senate and won crucial gubernatorial races in Florida and Georgia, that didn’t stop the mainstream media from collectively airing Pelosi’s speech.

During her remarks to the media, Pelosi vowed that House Democrats would “resist” the Trump administration, asked the crowd to “give it up for pre-existing conditions,” and descended into a cringeworthy dance to close out her speech.

“We saw what this GOP Congress was doing and refused to stand still,” Pelosi shouted to the crowd. “Thanks to you, we owned the ground. Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America.”

"Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It's about restoring the Constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration," says Nancy Pelosi, shortly after CNN projects that Democrats will take control of the House https://t.co/BvsJ35AvPQ pic.twitter.com/8LWJbEXMhk — CNN (@CNN) November 7, 2018

After playing identity politics and claiming Democratic candidates are “dynamic, diverse, and incredible,” the California Democrat assured the resistance that the Democratic Party would be going after President Donald Trump.

“Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “It’s about restoring the constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration.”

“We’ll have a … bipartisan marketplace of ideas that makes our democracy strong,” she said, struggling to get her words out.

She then broke out a weird dance move.

How hip-with-it is Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Watch this smooth dance move straight out of 'Grease' pic.twitter.com/aaO6hvEsta — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2018

Pelosi’s speech was so bizarre that her own grandson placed his hands over his ears during her speech, a sign that even he was tired of listening to what she had to say.

Like the rest of America, Nancy Pelosi’s grandson is clearly tired of hearing her her give speeches. pic.twitter.com/Elo0KuGOgG — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 7, 2018

Pelosi closed out her speech by stealing a line from Trump, and told the crowd that Democrats were going to “drain the swamp.”

While Pelosi was oozing with confidence on Tuesday night, she was far more frantic earlier in the day over how the election would conclude.

Earlier on Tuesday, the California Democrat held a last-minute press conference and raised questions about the integrity of the election.

“Because we have concerns about it, does not mean people should not go out there and vote,” Pelosi told reporters.

“Do not let their scare tactics frighten you away from the polls. It’s a technique, but it’s not something our founders approve of,” she declared.