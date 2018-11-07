NANCY? Pelosi urges cheers ‘for pre-existing conditions’, breaks into awkward victory dance

Something may seriously be wrong with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

On Tuesday night, Democrats won back control of the U.S. House of Representatives. While Republicans gained four seats in the U.S. Senate and won crucial gubernatorial races in Florida and Georgia, that didn’t stop the mainstream media from collectively airing Pelosi’s speech.

During her remarks to the media, Pelosi vowed that House Democrats would “resist” the Trump administration, asked the crowd to “give it up for pre-existing conditions,” and descended into a cringeworthy dance to close out her speech.

“We saw what this GOP Congress was doing and refused to stand still,” Pelosi shouted to the crowd. “Thanks to you, we owned the ground. Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America.”

After playing identity politics and claiming Democratic candidates are “dynamic, diverse, and incredible,” the California Democrat assured the resistance that the Democratic Party would be going after President Donald Trump.

“Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “It’s about restoring the constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration.”

“We’ll have a … bipartisan marketplace of ideas that makes our democracy strong,” she said, struggling to get her words out.

She then broke out a weird dance move.

Pelosi’s speech was so bizarre that her own grandson placed his hands over his ears during her speech, a sign that even he was tired of listening to what she had to say.

Pelosi closed out her speech by stealing a line from Trump, and told the crowd that Democrats were going to “drain the swamp.”

While Pelosi was oozing with confidence on Tuesday night, she was far more frantic earlier in the day over how the election would conclude.

Earlier on Tuesday, the California Democrat held a last-minute press conference and raised questions about the integrity of the election.

“Because we have concerns about it, does not mean people should not go out there and vote,” Pelosi told reporters.

“Do not let their scare tactics frighten you away from the polls. It’s a technique, but it’s not something our founders approve of,” she declared.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Now That America Has Given The Crazies Control Of The House, They Plan To Hit Trump With A Wave Of Subpoenas

Now That America Has Given The Crazies Control Of The House, They Plan To Hit Trump With A Wave Of Subpoenas

U.S. News
Comments
Socialist Superstar Ocasio-Cortez Elected To Congress

Socialist Superstar Ocasio-Cortez Elected To Congress

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Hillary Clinton Declares Blue Wave Win For Party She Destroyed

U.S. News
comments

Roger Stone Predicts Election Results

U.S. News
comments

Republicans Must Vote To Save America, Democrats Vote To Destroy It

U.S. News
comments

Comments