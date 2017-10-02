Nancy Pelosi Urges Paul Ryan To Create Gun Violence Committee

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday called for the creation of a select committee to investigate gun violence following the deadliest shooting in the nation’s history in Las Vegas.

Such a committee, as outlined by Pelosi, would study gun violence and offer recommendations for Congress. She suggested one bill lawmakers could start with: A bipartisan measure by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) and Peter King (R-N.Y.) to expand background checks for gun sales made over the internet, at gun shows or in classified ads.

