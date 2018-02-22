Nancy Pelosi’s Border Wall Alternative Includes ‘mowing the grass’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggested this week that “mowing the grass” near the U.S.-Mexico border so that illegal immigrants can’t be smuggled through thick vegetation would be a more effective measure to secure the country than President Trump’s proposed border wall.

“I’m not the wall’s biggest advocate in Congress,” Mrs. Pelosi said in an interview with The Arizona Republic. “But I do know that representatives in the House and senators in that body from the border areas have some serious objection to a wall, because they know how detrimental it can be to the community trade, to all the other aspects of a border.”

“But, again, let’s sit down and talk this through and see what makes sense, not some commitment to a promise that we’re going to build a wall and Mexico’s going to pay for it — that’s never going to happen,” she said.

