Napolitano Bombshell: Manafort Exonerated of Same Charges EIGHT Years Ago!

In a television interview, Judge Anthony Napolitano explained how Paul Manafort was exonerated of the same charges eight years ago by then-prosecutor Rod Rosenstein.

The Judge’s words back up President Trump’s “Witch Hunt” argument as there’s a clear bias to this entire media circus the nation has endured for months.

“Paul Manafort was investigated by the federal government by a team of federal prosecutors and FBI agents for all this stuff eight years ago and they exonerated him,” said Napolitano. “And who was the young prosecutor that led that exoneration? Rod Rosenstein.”

“Well, now he runs the Justice Department. And they have threatened to call Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein as their first witness and have him give to the jury all the reasons why he declined the prosecution of these charges eight years ago.”