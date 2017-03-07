Napolitano: Trump First President to Confront Deep State

Judge Andrew Napolitano praised Donald Trump as the first president to challenge the mysterious, controlling ‘deep state’ in the modern American era.

“The deep state has a very wise and shrewd adversary – the man in the Oval Office,” he said. “[It is] the first time in the modern era that the man in the Oval Office has been an adversary of the deep state, rather than a tool of it.”

In an appearance with Lou Dobbs, Napolitano laid out what the deep state is for the general public, and dropped bombshell after bombshell about its power to influence the behavior of presidents, obtain all manner of information about the general public and steer the direction of the country – regardless of which political group is supposedly in charge.

“Really, it’s been around since 1947: the deep state – the part of the government that never charges, regardless of which party controls Congress and which party is in the White House,” he explained. “There are many, many aspects of the deep state; we’re talking about the intelligence community deep state – people in the intelligence community that have access to so much information about everyone.”

“They can manipulate the President of the United States, and if they don’t like what he says, they can embarrass him, and if they want to control his thought patterns and decision making, they’ll keep information away from him.”

“Donald Trump has fallen victim to that, and he knows it, and he knows he has to stop it,” he concluded.

Napolitano asserted that Trump’s call for a congressional investigation into possible wiretapping and illegal surveillance of his campaign headquarters at Trump Tower is a nightmare for the deep state and their enablers in the federal government.

“[It is] the last thing his enemies in the intelligence community want, because if the American public learns that they have access to everything we type and everything we say, they will be repulsed by the power that this deep state group has that Congress gave them – they didn’t create this on their own,” he said. “Congress enacted three pieces of legislation, which, with perverse interpretations of this legislation before a secret court, let’s them gather everything we say in real-time.”

Napolitano referenced the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as the “secret court” which reviews and approves virtually all requests by the federal government to spy on foreign individuals present in the United States and intercept all of their communications, but these same requests – which are rarely denied – are being used to spy on Americans in shocking fashion.

“One of the FISA court warrants that I saw was, ‘for every customer of Verizon in the United States,’” revealed Napolitano. “That’s 113 million people – including most of the federal government.”

Dobbs and Napolitano discussed the depth to which the inter-agency spying occurs, noting that even Congress, high-ranking military officers, and Supreme Court justices are intimately monitored.

“If they will surveil journalists, if they will spy on U.S. senators, why would they hesitate to spy on a presidential candidate?” concluded Dobbs.

Just weeks ago, Senator Charles Schumer lobbed a hardly-veiled threat at President Trump on behalf of the deep state, after Trump revealed that rogue elements of the intelligence community were leaking classified information about his conversations and meetings to the fifth column media and politicians.

“You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” said Schumer with a smile.

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Jim Hanson, vice president of the Center for Security Policy, told Fox News that his sources believe Obama administration operatives could be facing jail time if a proper investigation is carried out into illegal surveillance of Donald Trump and his campaign.

.@Uncle_Jimbo: "[@brhodes] is actually one of the serial fabulists who helped lie to the American public." pic.twitter.com/rbyPH6VaPS — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2017

“Does anybody on earth with an above-room-temperature IQ believe [Obama] didn’t know about it and approve it? Of course he did,” Hanson said. “I’ve heard from inside the administration there may be people going to jail.”

