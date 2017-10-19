Napolitano: Emails on Weiner Laptop Will Lead to Hillary Indictment

A trove of State Department emails sent from Huma Abedin to a personal laptop may lead to the indictment of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Judge Andrew Napolitano highlighted on Fox Business Network Wednesday.

The senior legal analyst discussed a Judicial Watch report from Tuesday showing the FBI found 2,800 official State Dept. emails on a laptop used by Abedin’s husband, disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner, who was recently sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a 15-year-old girl.

“The significance is an FBI acknowledgement that Huma Abedin, Mrs. Anthony Weiner, when she had a top security clearance as the number two assistant to Hillary Clinton when Hillary was secretary of state, regularly sent copies of sensitive material to her own laptop so she could look at it at night, either knowing, or forgetting that her husband had access to it as well,” Napolitano summarized.

The new revelation, which stems from a May 2015 Judicial Watch FOIA request, should be enough for President Trump to call on the Justice Department to re-open the FBI investigation, which Napolitano says will lead to an indictment against Hillary Clinton.

“[Trump] should pick up the phone and call General Kelly and say, ‘I want you to call Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein’ – Rosenstein’s the number two person in the Justice Department – ‘tell them to reopen this case and go wherever the evidence takes them. I’m not saying she should be indicted. Go where the evidence takes them.’”

“The evidence will take them to an indictment,” insisted the judicial analyst.

Napolitano states an indictment would force Abedin to testify as a witness against Clinton from whom she received sensitive State Dept. emails, which were then compromised when they were forwarded to a laptop accessible by Weiner.

“That’s the way the Justice Department works. They are not bound by the ill-advised, politically motivated decision that James Comey made in July of 2016 not to seek her indictment,” Napolitano said.

On Wednesday, President Trump commented after learning former FBI Director James Comey drafted his statement to end his investigation into Clinton months before he interviewed the former presidential candidate.

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

…people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735