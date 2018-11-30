NASA announces the nine companies competing to put us back on the Moon

Image Credits: Bob Familiar/Flickr.

NASA’s going back to the moon.

President Trump signed a directive last year which ordered the agency to make plans for a lunar return, and today the agency took another step on that journey by announcing a slew of commercial partnerships aimed at getting payloads off the ground and moon-bound.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the nine companies that will be the first to participate in the agency’s new Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

The program is part of the agency’s effort to work with commercial aerospace firms. The space agency will hire one of these nine companies to build the spacecraft that will carry the agency’s equipment and experiments to the moon.

