NASA Eyes Venus

NASA is interested in potentially exploring Venus’ skies.

The space agency has awarded Colorado-based company Black Swift Technologies (BST) a contract to develop an aerial vehicle for atmospheric observations of Venus.

“Black Swift Technologies has provided aerial solutions for wild land fires, volcanic observations, tornadoes, and hurricanes — some of the most extreme phenomena on Earth,” BST CEO Jack Elston said in a statement. “This mission is a natural extension of our focus, only now we are concentrating on the extreme conditions of Venus.”

