NASA Finds Possible Proof of Life On Mars That Previous Rovers May Have Accidentally Destroyed 40 Years Ago

A NASA rover has recently discovered organic material that could confirm proof of life on Mars, but it’s a discovery that may not necessarily be new.

In a study published last month in the journal Science, NASA reported that its Curiosity rover had discovered complex organic molecules on the Red Planet that may provide proof that “the planet could have supported ancient life.”

On Tuesday, New Science noted that it is likely one or both of NASA’s twin Viking landers came across the very same evidence years ago. Unfortunately, the rovers apparently burned up the evidence and it took another 40 years before more evidence was found.

