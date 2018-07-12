NASA Finds Possible Proof of Life On Mars That Previous Rovers May Have Accidentally Destroyed 40 Years Ago

Image Credits: NASA.gov.

A NASA rover has recently discovered organic material that could confirm proof of life on Mars, but it’s a discovery that may not necessarily be new. 

In a study published last month in the journal Science, NASA reported that its Curiosity rover had discovered complex organic molecules on the Red Planet that may provide proof that “the planet could have supported ancient life.”

On Tuesday, New Science noted that it is likely one or both of NASA’s twin Viking landers came across the very same evidence years ago. Unfortunately, the rovers apparently burned up the evidence and it took another 40 years before more evidence was found.

Read more


Related Articles

NASA's Next Lander to Power-Through Mars Dust Storm

NASA’s Next Lander to Power-Through Mars Dust Storm

Science & Tech
Comments
High-Energy 'Ghost Particle' Traced to Distant Galaxy in Astronomy Breakthrough

High-Energy ‘Ghost Particle’ Traced to Distant Galaxy in Astronomy Breakthrough

Science & Tech
Comments

High-Energy “Blazar” Launches Cosmic Particle to Earth

Science & Tech
Comments

Starbucks Plastic Straw Ban Backfires, New Lids Use More Plastic

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA May Have Destroyed Organic Molecules in Old Mars Mission

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments