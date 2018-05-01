NASA Harnesses Satellites Working in Tandem

A huge amount of time and energy is spent observing the cosmos for signs of distant habitability, with a major component being the presence of water.

While the search for oceanic exoplanets is in full swing, rest assured that researchers aren’t flushing away investigations into our own planet’s water.

NASA and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) have teamed up to launch the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On (GRACE-FO) mission, a paired spacecraft duo that will monitor the ever-changing distribution of Earth’s water and ice.

