NASA Instrumental in Helping Hawaii's Volcano Response

NASA assets in space and in the air are helping first responders deal with the ongoing volcanic outburst in Hawaii.

Kilauea volcano, on Hawaii’s Big Island, has been erupting pretty much continuously for the past 35 years. But Kilauea’s activity ratcheted up considerably on May 3 after an earthquake rattled the region; lava began spilling from newly created fissures and spreading through neighborhoods, turning parts of the Big Island into disaster zones.

The response teams on the ground quickly turned to NASA for help, agency officials said.

Read more