NASA is going beyond Pluto

Image Credits: Skeeze/Pixabay.

The NASA New Horizons spacecraft has taken robotic space exploration to the very outer regions of our solar system, and on July 15, 2015, it gave us our first close-up look of a completely new type of planet — an ice world. And, boy, were we surprised.

We saw a world that is dynamic and mysterious. We discovered that Pluto, 4.67 billion miles from Earth, is a world with glaciers made of solidified nitrogen (you are breathing nitrogen right now), mountains of water ice (the largest ice cubes in the solar system), plains covered by a thick layer of organic goo (it’s still unclear exactly what that is), an atmosphere with structures unlike anything seen elsewhere in the solar system, and even evidence of an interior ocean of liquid water. There’s some evidence for climatic changes that occurred over hundreds of thousands of years. And that’s just a sampling of the many discoveries made during the spacecraft’s flyby of that planet.

We should have learned this lesson well by now: The universe is always more complex, more diverse, and more bizarre than anything we can imagine or predict.

Read more


Related Articles

How the NSA could spy on any American phone — without congressional approval

How the NSA could spy on any American phone — without congressional approval

Science & Tech
Comments
Two super-Earths around star K2-18

Two super-Earths around star K2-18

Science & Tech
Comments

Genetically Mutated Rats Could be Released in Britain to Tackle Rodent Problem

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Wants You To Abuse Your Own Children

Science & Tech
Comments

Elon Musk Raising $1 Million For His Boring Company Selling Hats

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments