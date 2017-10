The race to Mars is on.

Lockheed Martin and NASA have teamed up. Together, the 2 companies aim to build Mars Base Camp, the first Mars space station.

It’s scheduled to send a 6-person crew to orbit Mars by 2028 and scout a site for the first human landing by the early 2030s. From orbit, it’ll be easier to control robots on Mars. Astronauts may also leave the base to explore Mars’ two moons firsthand.

