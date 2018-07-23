NASA Probe to "Touch" Sun

NASA is preparing to launch a historic probe to “touch the sun” — which scientists hope will crack decades-long mysteries about our star — in early August.

The mission, called the Parker Solar Probe, will loop around the sun 24 times, flying within the star’s million-degree atmosphere, called the corona.

The spacecraft’s daunting flight plan isn’t just a daring lark; it’s a necessity to answer questions about the sun that have stumped scientists for decades. In some cases, their answers will affect our lives on Earth. But scientists are also taking advantage of convenient access to the sun to understand all stars by proxy.

