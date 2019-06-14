NASA reveals estimated cost of Artemis moon program

NASA has put a price on Artemis, the space agency’s ambitious plan for returning to the moon by 2024.

“For the whole program, to get a sustainable presence on the moon, we’re looking at between $20-30 billion,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in an interview that aired Thursday.

Speaking to CNN, Mr. Bridenstine said the money for the project would be needed in addition to funds allocated to NASA’s annual budget and does not include funds already spent on the SLS rocket and Orion capsule likely to be used.

Read more