NASA Sends Life-Changing Experiments to International Space Station

As part of NASA’s latest launch to the International Space Station on Dec. 5, the space agency sent up 5,600 pounds of research equipment, cargo and supplies atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The cargo mission supports the ISS’ crew members and dozens of experiments on the orbiting space lab.

Included in that payload is equipment for several science experiments and the potential to help with macular degeneration and research that may significantly improve wound healing – especially tissue regeneration.

“There are a lot of different, compelling reasons to leave Earth to conduct these experiments,” Mike Roberts, deputy chief scientist for the ISS National Lab, told Fox News in a recent interview. “We can use the ISS as a remote lab and utilize it as an engineering task platform to test new materials and test them in the harsh environment of space.”

