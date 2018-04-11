NASA to Send Spacecraft to Metal Asteroid

An ambitious mission to a “world made of metal” will help scientists better understand how Earth and other rocky planets evolved, according to a new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The Psyche mission will depart Earth in 2022. The original plan called for a launch in 2023, but NASA moved up the timeline to save on cost and arrive at the asteroid sooner.

Under the new plan, the spacecraft will pick up speed with a Mars flyby and arrive at the asteroid, also called Psyche, in early 2026.

