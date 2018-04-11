NASA to Send Spacecraft to Metal Asteroid

Image Credits: Peter Rubin / Wikimedia Commons.

An ambitious mission to a “world made of metal” will help scientists better understand how Earth and other rocky planets evolved, according to a new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The Psyche mission will depart Earth in 2022. The original plan called for a launch in 2023, but NASA moved up the timeline to save on cost and arrive at the asteroid sooner.

Under the new plan, the spacecraft will pick up speed with a Mars flyby and arrive at the asteroid, also called Psyche, in early 2026.

Read more


Related Articles

Majority of Facebook users ‘very concerned’ about sale, use of personal data

Majority of Facebook users ‘very concerned’ about sale, use of personal data

Science & Tech
Comments
The Student Data-Mining Scandal Under Our Noses

The Student Data-Mining Scandal Under Our Noses

Science & Tech
Comments

Uber launches new safety features for U.S. riders

Science & Tech
Comments

Zuckerberg Admits Own Data Obtained by Cambridge Analytica

Science & Tech
Comments

Watch: Day 2 – Mark Zuckerberg Grilled on Capitol Hill

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments