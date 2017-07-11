NASA's Juno Has Probed Jupiter's Great Red Spot

NASA’s Juno probe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Just over a year after the probe finished its five-year trek to reach Jupiter, giving us some of the clearest images of the massive gas giant ever captured, Juno is still going strong and showing us new information as it circles around Jupiter. On Monday night, the probe flew over the Great Red Spot, an enormous ancient storm system that has been raging on Jupiter’s surface for centuries, and got a camera closer to the spot than ever before.

During the fly-by the Juno spacecraft hovered directly over the Great Red Spot, about 5,600 miles above Jupiter’s gaseous clouds. The storm is larger than the Earth’s diameter and has been observed by astronomers since as early as the 17th century.

Read more