NASA's next big rocket probably won't fly until 2020

Image Credits: NASA.

The first flight of NASA’s next big rocket, the Space Launch System, likely won’t launch until June 2020, though it’s now officially scheduled to get off the ground sometime in December 2019, according to the space agency.

The new official date marks a one-year delay for the monster vehicle that’s meant to take astronauts into deep space.

These new dates are the result of a “comprehensive review” by NASA looking into the rocket’s schedule. Ultimately, the review found that a launch in June 2020 would be more reasonable, based on risks that might arise during manufacturing and production schedules. But NASA is working toward a December 2019 date, since none of the risks the agency identified have arisen yet, according to NASA acting administrator Robert Lightfoot.

Read more


Related Articles

Zombie' star survived going supernova

Zombie’ star survived going supernova

Science & Tech
Comments
Modern-Day Explorer To Cross Antarctica on Foot

Modern-Day Explorer To Cross Antarctica on Foot

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Fake News’ Being Weaponized To Censor Infowars

Science & Tech
Comments

Self-driving Shuttle Hits Las Vegas Streets

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists are Implanting Tiny HUMAN Brains into Rats

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments