NASA's Next Lander to Power-Through Mars Dust Storm

The global dust storm currently raging on Mars shouldn’t disrupt the touchdown of NASA’s InSight lander this fall, agency officials said.

The planet-encircling storm is expected to subside by the time InSight arrives in November. But it won’t be a disaster for the new lander if the storm still swirls or if another one takes its place, officials said.

Rob Grover, leader of Insight’s Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL) team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, told Space.com.

