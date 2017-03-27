Nasdaq Turns Positive as Wall Street Weighs Tax Reform Prospects; Health Care Leads

Image Credits: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors reassessed the prospects of key White House proposals, including tax reform, coming to fruition.

“When you look at some of the areas that have helped the market, they are waning a bit here,” said Daniel Deming, managing director at KKM Financial. “I think you’re also seeing some valuation concerns as well.”

The Nasdaq composite traded just above breakeven after briefly falling 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 50 points lower — after falling nearly 200 points earlier, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was also on track to post an eight-session losing streak.

