Nathan Phillips Tried to Disrupt Catholic Mass by Chanting, Beating Drum

A group of Native American activists, led by native elder Nathan Phillips, allegedly tried to enter a Catholic church in Washington, DC, on Saturday while chanting and banging on their drums.

Nathan Phillips, along with about twenty other activists, tried to disrupt a January 19th evening Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, while chanting and banging on their drums, according to the Catholic News Agency (CNA).

Phillips, who had captured national media attention after his confrontation with Covington Catholic High School students on Friday, was reportedly stopped by security from entering the Catholic church on Saturday as he and others chanted and played their drums during a Vigil Mass.

“It was really upsetting,” said a security guard to CNA, “There were about twenty people trying to get in, we had to lock the doors and everything.”

“We had hundreds and hundreds of people from all over the country come here to celebrate life,” continued the security guard to CNA, “It’s a house of worship, a place of prayer where people come to celebrate. All this anger is so against what we are all about here.”

