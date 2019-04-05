NATIONAL ALERT! Pedophiles Dressed As Clowns Preying On Children

“Drag Queen Story Hour” is being pushed nationwide as an event that promotes “tolerance,” yet some of those involved are being exposed as child predators.

Tracy Shannon joins Alex via Skype to discuss solutions for those who want to protect their children from these vile events.

In the following video, Alex breaks down how the left pushes these events to sexualize and traumatize children.

Owen Shroyer also talked with Tracy Shannon on Thursday’s War Room broadcast.

Also, this Infowars compilation video shows the dark intentions of Drag Queen Story Hour programs that are sprouting up across America.

Alex Jones puts it all together at the end.