National Association of Police Organizations Ditches Joe Biden, Endorses Trump for President

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) endorsed President Donald Trump for president on Wednesday, abandoning their previous support of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and woman on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” the letter from NAPO President Michael McHale read.



NAPO previously endorsed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in both 2008 and 2012 and did not endorse a candidate in 2016.

