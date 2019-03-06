National Border Patrol Council President Provides Proof of Border Crisis

Image Credits: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

As a 21-year front line veteran Border Patrol agent and president of the National Border Patrol Council, I’d like to put to bed the false notion that there is no national emergency on the United States/Mexico border.

I hope facts will do the trick.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

Since November of 2013, I’ve been called upon to give expert Congressional testimony about various aspects of border security on 18 separate occasions. I’ve testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Read more


Sen. Rand Paul now says he will vote “No” on Trump’s national emergency declaration, because the power to designate federal funds belongs in the hands of congress and not the executive branch, according to him. Alex explains why Americans should trust President Trump’s judgement on this matter.


Related Articles

Rand Paul: End Afghanistan War And Pay ALL Soldiers A 'Victory Bonus'

Rand Paul: End Afghanistan War And Pay ALL Soldiers A ‘Victory Bonus’

U.S. News
Comments
GOP: Democrats Lobby to Import Twice As Many Low-Skilled Foreign Workers

GOP: Democrats Lobby to Import Twice As Many Low-Skilled Foreign Workers

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Immigration Under Trump Projected to Surpass Obama Era Levels

U.S. News
comments

Obama: There’s hope ‘if we can train a million Baracks and Michelles’

U.S. News
comments

Rural Sheriff’s Ominous Warning To Citizens: “LOCK YOUR DOORS, LOAD YOUR GUNS AND GET YOU A BARKING, BITING DOG”

U.S. News
comments

Comments