National Day of Mourning Will Remember the 20 Million Black Babies Killed in Abortion

Leading the pro-life African-Americans are planning a “National Day of Mourning” for late August to remember the 20 million black unborn babies who have been killed in abortion.

The event is also a reminder that Planned Parenthood targets African-Americans by placing its abortion centers in historically black neighborhoods to prey on black women.

Catherine Davis is the founder of the event and spearheading two local rallies that will take place in Richmond Virginia on August 30th and Birmingham Alabama on August 31st. Local National Day of Mourning events will also also take place in Raleigh and Charlotte North Carolina as well as Atlanta Georgia. Participants will wear white to mourn the deaths of babies in abortion and men will wear black.

“The Day of Mourning event is not a political rally,” organizers tell LifeNews. “It is a solemn event to usher in God’s help in awakening the Church…and our nation. The event promotes positive solutions to crisis pregnancies, namely adoption.”

Virginia was chosen as an event site in part because of Planned Parenthood’s intent to target black women.

