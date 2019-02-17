NATIONAL EMERGENCY: Trump's Executive Orders To Destroy Deep State Criminal Cabal

As of February 2019, 59 national emergencies have been declared, and more than 30 remain in effect.

This includes the “National Emergency With Respect to Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption,” which was signed on the first Winter Solstice of his presidency on December 21st 2017.

The President therein declared that, “The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption,” and specifically targeted 13 individuals worldwide involved in international human trafficking.

The mainstream media let this National Emergency go mostly unnoticed. Why?

Alex Jones breaks down the effects that will take place after President Trump declared a national emergency on the border.