National Guard Pulled From Border to Protect Drug Profits - Report

In California, history, like everything else, repeats itself as farce.

Governor Gavin Newsom came into office announcing that he was cancelling high-speed rail to nowhere, doubling down on high-speed rail to nowhere, and pulling the National Guard from, what he called, Trump’s “manufactured crisis” at the border to deal with the greatest threat to California.

Pot.

The green crosses of marijuana dispensaries in Southern California easily outnumber the white crosses of churches or the red crosses of hospitals.

