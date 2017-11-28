National Gun-Carry Reciprocity Bill Moves to Mark Up in the House

The national gun-carry reciprocity bill will enter the next phase of the lawmaking process on Wednesday when it enters markup in the House.

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will mark up the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017. The bill would require states to acknowledge the legality of each other’s gun-carry permits. Under the bill, those with a valid gun-carry permit issued by any state and a valid government-issued photo ID would be able to carry a concealed gun in any state so long as they abide by that state’s laws on when and where gun carry is allowed.

The bill would nationalize gun-carry reciprocity, making it simpler for those who wish to legally carry a gun across state lines. Currently, each state decides which other states’ permits to honor. Some states, like Virginia, recognize all other states’ permits. Some states, like New Jersey, don’t recognize any other states’ permits. The majority of states fall somewhere in between.

