National Museum of African American History & Culture Says Hard Work, Nuclear Family & Christianity are Negative Aspects of "Whiteness"

The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) has published a guide which asserts that hard work, the nuclear family and Christianity itself are negative forms of “whiteness” that should be reconsidered because they are “oppressive”.

Yes, really.

The (NMAAHC) is a Smithsonian Institution museum located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The museum’s guide to “whiteness & white culture” lists examples of “white dominant culture” that have become “normalized” in America and are used to prevent people of color from gaining institutional power.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture wants to make you aware of certain signs of whiteness: Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, more. (via @RpwWilliams)https://t.co/k9X3u4Suas pic.twitter.com/gWYOeEh4vu — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 15, 2020

These examples include;

– Rugged individualism

– Self-reliance

– The nuclear family, with a mother and a father and 2.3 children

– Objective, rational, linear thinking

– Hard work

– Delayed gratification

– Respect for authority

– Following time schedules

– Christianity as the norm

– Planning for the future

– English common law justice

– Property rights

– Being polite

That list is by no means exhaustive either. They detail a number of other perfectly healthy examples of what builds a strong society, suggesting that all of these things are oppressive in some way and are linked to white nationalism and white supremacy.

Perhaps someone should inform the museum that 40-45% of people in Africa are Christians, the vast majority of whom are black. Would they agree that Christianity and the nuclear family are malevolent forms of “whiteness” that need to be abolished?

This is yet another clear sign that the entire Black Lives Matter movement, which is stridently supported by virtually every major cultural, media and corporate institution in America, is based on completely demolishing everything that made America great in the first place.

Donald Trump Jnr. responded to the guide by tweeting, “These aren’t “white” values. They’re American values that built the world’s greatest civilization. They help you succeed here, no matter your color. So make no mistake, Biden’s radicals aren’t coming for “whites,” they’re coming for the entire American way of life.”

Important: These aren’t “white” values. They’re American values that built the world’s greatest civilization. They help you succeed here, no matter your color. So make no mistake, Biden’s radicals aren’t coming for “whites,” they’re coming for the entire American way of life. https://t.co/L97NBydHpb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 15, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!