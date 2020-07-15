National Museum of African American History & Culture Says Hard Work, Nuclear Family & Christianity are Negative Aspects of "Whiteness"

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) has published a guide which asserts that hard work, the nuclear family and Christianity itself are negative forms of “whiteness” that should be reconsidered because they are “oppressive”.

Yes, really.

The (NMAAHC) is a Smithsonian Institution museum located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The museum’s guide to “whiteness & white culture” lists examples of “white dominant culture” that have become “normalized” in America and are used to prevent people of color from gaining institutional power.

These examples include;

– Rugged individualism
– Self-reliance
– The nuclear family, with a mother and a father and 2.3 children
– Objective, rational, linear thinking
– Hard work
– Delayed gratification
– Respect for authority
– Following time schedules
– Christianity as the norm
– Planning for the future
– English common law justice
– Property rights
– Being polite

That list is by no means exhaustive either. They detail a number of other perfectly healthy examples of what builds a strong society, suggesting that all of these things are oppressive in some way and are linked to white nationalism and white supremacy.

Perhaps someone should inform the museum that 40-45% of people in Africa are Christians, the vast majority of whom are black. Would they agree that Christianity and the nuclear family are malevolent forms of “whiteness” that need to be abolished?

This is yet another clear sign that the entire Black Lives Matter movement, which is stridently supported by virtually every major cultural, media and corporate institution in America, is based on completely demolishing everything that made America great in the first place.

Donald Trump Jnr. responded to the guide by tweeting, “These aren’t “white” values. They’re American values that built the world’s greatest civilization. They help you succeed here, no matter your color. So make no mistake, Biden’s radicals aren’t coming for “whites,” they’re coming for the entire American way of life.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Won't Name Powerful Figures Involved in Epstein Pedo Ring

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Won’t Name Powerful Figures Involved in Epstein Pedo Ring

U.S. News
Comments
NYT Reporter Quits, Says She Was Forced Out By Woke Mob For Her 'Wrongthink'

NYT Reporter Quits, Says She Was Forced Out By Woke Mob For Her ‘Wrongthink’

U.S. News
Comments

Kanye West Reportedly Out of Presidential Race After Attempts to Get on Ballot

U.S. News
comments

Fact Check: Police Do Kill More White People, but There’s More to the Story

U.S. News
comments

Black Lives Matter Mob Invades Dallas Restaurant, Tries to Start Riot

U.S. News
comments

Comments