National Review Helped Jeffrey Epstein Rehab His Image After Child Solicitation Conviction

The “principled conservatives” at the National Review ran a glowing propaganda piece from Jeffrey Epstein’s publicist to help rehabilitate his image in the wake of his conviction for soliciting a minor.

From The New York Times:

After Jeffrey Epstein got out of the Palm Beach County jail in 2009, having served 13 months of an 18-month sentence resulting from a plea deal that has been widely criticized, he began a media campaign to remake his public image. The effort led to the publication of articles describing him as a selfless and forward-thinking philanthropist with an interest in science on websites like Forbes, National Review and HuffPost. The Forbes.com article, posted in 2013, praised him as “one of the largest backers of cutting-edge science around the world” while making no mention of his criminal past. The National Review piece, from the same year, called him “a smart businessman” with a “passion for cutting-edge science.”The HuffPost article, from 2017, credited Mr. Epstein for “taking action to help a number of scientists thrive during the ‘Trump Era’,” a time of “anti-science policies and budget cuts.” All three articles have been removed from their sites in recent days, after inquiries from The New York Times. […] The article on Mr. Epstein published by National Review, the conservative publication founded in 1955 by William F. Buckley Jr., was also removed on Friday. It was credited to Christina Galbraith, who identified herself in her bio as a science writer who had published at Forbes and HuffPost.

Paul Joseph Watson and Alex Jones expose the alleged harassment of 14-year-old children by Jessica Yaniv, a trans woman recently made famous for her demands that women perform services on her male genitalia against their will. Ms. Galbraith was also a publicist for Mr. Epstein, according to several news releases promoting Mr. Epstein’s foundations and initiatives in 2012, 2013 and 2014 that included her as a contact. Ms. Galbraith did not respond to requests for comment. In the article that appeared on the National Review site, she described him as having “given thoughtfully to countless organizations that help educate underprivileged children.” “We took down the piece, and regret publishing it,” Rich Lowry, the editor of National Review since 1997, said in an email. He added that the publication had “had a process in place for a while now to weed out such commercially self-interested pieces from lobbyists and PR flacks.”

Fact check: false. The majority of articles published on NRO are self-interested pieces from lobbyists, PR flacks and bought and paid for shills.

Incidentally, the NY Times cut off the end of this line which make it even funnier: “He has given thoughtfully to countless organizations that help educate underprivileged children, notably in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where his foundation is based.”

That’s where his “pedophile island” is based.

Never forget: the “principled conservatives” at NRO, including Rich Lowry, smeared the Covington Catholic kids before the facts were in but shilled for Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of soliciting sex from a minor.

Conservatism, Inc. is worse than useless.