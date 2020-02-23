National Security Adviser: 'I Haven't Seen Any Intelligence' That Russia Trying to Help Trump

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien rejected reports leaked from Congress that the U.S. intelligence community believes the Russian government is trying to interfere in the U.S. election to help President Trump.

“I haven’t seen any intelligence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected,” O’Brien said Sunday in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”

“I think this is the same old story that we’ve heard before. … We’ve been very tough on Russia, and we’ve been great on election security. So I think it’s a nonstory.”

This comes after reports emerged earlier this week that intelligence officials briefed the House Intelligence Committee that Russia was “again” trying to help Trump as well as socialist Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders.

Trump slammed the reports, which provided no evidence whatsoever to back up the claim, calling it “disinformation Hoax Number 7” meant to derail him and “Crazy Bernie.”

“MSDNC (Comcast Slime), @CNN and others of the Fake Media, have now added Crazy Bernie to the list of Russian Sympathizers, along with @TulsiGabbard & Jill Stein (of the Green Party), both agents of Russia, they say,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “But now they report President Putin wants Bernie (or me) to win.”

….The reason for this is that the Do Nothing Democrats, using disinformation Hoax number 7, don't want Bernie Sanders to get the Democrat Nomination, and they figure this would be very bad for his chances. It's all rigged, again, against Crazy Bernie Sanders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

Trump added that he believes House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) likely leaked the classified briefing to the press.

“Just another Shifty Schiff leak,” Trump said. “Isn’t there a law about this stuff?”

Just another Shifty Schiff leak. Isn't there a law about this stuff? https://t.co/JWE0oPhiw9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

