53-year-old Anthony Weiner, ex-husband of Huma Abedin, started his 21 to 27-month stint in a Federal Medical Prison outside of Boston back in November.

As you may recall, this ex-congressman sent pornographic material to a 15-year-old high school student in North Carolina.

Within the 2,800 emails Judicial Watch uncovered on his laptop are classified materials and Americans should be outraged.

The entire narrative touted by the mainstream media that Hillary didn’t jeopardize national security has disintegrated.