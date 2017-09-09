National Weather Service: Key West underwater from Irma 'reasonable worst case scenario'

Image Credits: Gettys.

A “reasonable worst case scenario” forecast shows half of Key West underwater due to storm surge, according to a Weather Channel meteorologist.

Hurricane Irma, a Category 3 storm as of 11 a.m., is predicted to turn away from Cuba and make landfall in the Sunshine State by Sunday morning. Forecasters say the eye is expected to make landfall in Key West. Officials and forecasters have warned of the dangers of “life-threatening” storm surge associated with the storm.

“A reasonable worst case scenario has over half of Key West underwater due to storm surge,” said Weather Channel meteorologist and weather producer Greg Diamond in a tweet that was retweeted by the National Weather Service Key West. “This is why @NWSKeyWest is saying to get out #irma.”

Read more


Related Articles

This Is What Miami Could Look Like On Sunday Morning

This Is What Miami Could Look Like On Sunday Morning

U.S. News
Comments
Daily Beast Hails 'Poetic Justice' of 'Climate Denier' Homes Wrecked by Hurricane Irma

Daily Beast Hails ‘Poetic Justice’ of ‘Climate Denier’ Homes Wrecked by Hurricane Irma

U.S. News
Comments

Military gears up to respond to Hurricane Irma devastation

U.S. News
Comments

New Star Trek show has modeled its Klingons on TRUMP supporters and ‘racial purity is a big theme’

U.S. News
Comments

Jared Kushner Helped Top Democratic Senator Lobby WH For DACA Amnesty

U.S. News
Comments

Comments