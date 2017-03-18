German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the White House to discuss shared economic goals between the United States and Germany. The talks began cordially enough.

But when the topic shifted to the civil war of Fake News plaguing the success of Donald Trump’s staggering agenda, well, Merkel chose to embrace a globalist tone rather than the populist nationalism sweeping parts of Europe and the United States.

President Trump stood strong in the face of globalist rhetoric – At this point indifferent to the throngs of leftist propaganda stooges lobbing curve balls at the Trump Administration Agenda.

A little lesson to globalists visiting the people’s house. This is our house… not yours.

Wiretapping: What Trump And Merkel Have In Common


