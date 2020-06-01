Nation's First Black Billionaire Calls For $14 Trillion In Reparations For Slavery

Image Credits: Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty.

At a moment major American cities are loosing hundreds of millions by the day in rampant destruction during nightly George Floyd protests, the man celebrated as the nation’s first black billionaire has called for trillions in ‘reparations’ for slavery.

“Wealth transfer is what’s needed,” 74-year old Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) said in a CNBC interview Monday. “Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation, is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.”

Though no longer on the Forbes billionaires list following the 2001 sale of BET to Viacom for a whopping nearly $3 billion, Johnson is currently estimated to be worth over $600 million. Perhaps this is why he wants to “go big” in terms of a figure: he said the US federal government should pay out $14 trillion in reparations, or “damages that are owed” as he put it.

He described what would in effect be the “affirmative action program of all time”:

“Damages is a normal factor in a capitalist society for when you have been deprived for certain rights,” he said. “If this money goes into pockets like the [coronavirus] stimulus checks… that money is going to return back to the economy” in the form of consumption. There will also be more black-owned businesses, he added.


We doubt federal authorities, or the majority of Congressional leaders, will seriously consider handing out ‘reparations payments’ anytime soon, considering buildings and entire city streets are on fire, as large-scale looting continues in a surge of “everything’s free! mentality, to the frustration of many activists.

Even national monuments in D.C. are reportedly under threat by vandalizing mobs. And in some cities, both black-owned businesses as well as even civil rights-related sites and museums have not escaped unscathed.


And as a case in point of the contradictory and chaotic aims of the street demonstrations, a local NBC affiliate confirmed that in Greensboro, North Carolina the International Civil Rights Center and Museum was vandalized.

Meanwhile BET founder Johnson stressed further in the Monday interview:

“I’m talking about cash. We are a society based on wealth. That’s the foundation of capitalism.”

This also as following the first round of coronavirus stimulus check payments paid out directly to American by the IRS, a Democratic Congressional push for further and larger payments has been stalled.

Some analysts have theorized that if the helicopter money dries up, people will further take to the streets. That could be a key element behind some of the chaotic mayhem being unleashed now.


Alex Jones brings out the documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

Save 60% on all of our hottest products during our Across the Board Flash Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

There's No End in Sight to the Zombie Economy

There’s No End in Sight to the Zombie Economy

Economy
Comments
Economist Slams Fed: "We Need to Print Money to See Where it Goes"

Economist Slams Fed: “We Need to Print Money to See Where it Goes”

Economy
Comments

Two Billion Set to Lose Their Jobs Next Couple of Months Due to Pandemic

Economy
Comments

‘Don’t throw money at black Americans to riot’: Candace Owens spars with Soros-funded NGO over alleged hand in Minneapolis unrest

Economy
Comments

There Will Be A Lot More Rioting, Looting And Civil Unrest As The U.S. Economy Continues To Crumble

Economy
Comments

Comments