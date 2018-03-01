Nation's Sheriffs: 'Dangerous and Reckless' Oakland Mayor Giving 'Criminal Illegals Safe Harbor'

Image Credits: sheriffs.org.

The National Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director and CEO Jonathan Thompson says that, by alerting criminals that there would be a law enforcement operation in her area, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf put both citizens and police in danger.

“This is just another example of a California politician playing politics with the safety of the community,” Thompson said Wednesday in a statement condemning Schaaf’s “dangerous and reckless” politics, which gave safe harbor to known criminals:

“What the Mayor is doing is dangerous and reckless. By alerting the public of the operation, she gave known criminal illegals safe harbor which ultimately put the people in that area, as well as law enforcement, in danger.”

