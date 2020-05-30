Nationwide Chaos: NYPD Precinct Attacked, CNN Vandalized, Treasury Breached As Mayors Beg For Calm

Update (2315ET): Rioters made quick work of the CNN logo outside the building, covering it with graffiti and standing on it, as if declaring victory over fake news.

CNN being vandalized in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/CPlZkyhtUC — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) May 30, 2020

In Atlanta, vandals broke into the College Football Hall of Fame where they stole memorabilia.

#BREAKING New images into @Fox5Atlanta show vandals breaking the windows of the College Football Hall of Fame and stealing items from the Downtown #Atlanta location. #fox5atl #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/n0VHSEqoea — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) May 30, 2020

#BREAKING: College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed & looted pic.twitter.com/JO7Gi0kBIU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

This will stop racism. https://t.co/njL5GLqzxm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

More shots from Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/TmUmW5nXxZ — kieron (@kieroncg) May 30, 2020



Law enforcement specialist Tim E. joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the training regimen for the MPD which includes a technique for choking suspects unconscious, even though better techniques are available.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department in DC was breached by rioters, who spray painted the building. According to CNN, some of the protesters were stopped by US Secret Service but eventually let go.

TREASURY DEPARTMENT IN DC BREACHED BY RIOTERS — intelwave ⚓️ (@inteldotwav) May 30, 2020

Trying their best to calm things down were New York Mayor Bill de Blasop, who tweeted “We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms admonished the protesters – telling them “You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd”

Atlanta Mayor Bottoms condemns rioters in fiery speech: "You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd" pic.twitter.com/QPCVkG0JIO — BNO News (@BNONews) May 30, 2020

Maybe the protesters just need to listen to Killer Mike:

Drop everything and watch Killer Mike's speech in Atlanta tonight. I don't agree with him on all of his politics, but that doesn't matter tonight. He's 100% right about how to handle protesting and how to change the system… and it isn't burning your city to the ground. pic.twitter.com/VzDNMTM0wH — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 30, 2020

* * *

‘With ongoing social unrest in Minneapolis, protests are unfolding across major US cities on Friday evening. From Washington, D.C. to New York City to Atlanta to Ohio to Los Angeles to San Jose, tens of thousands of people are marching on the street demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who was killed by Minneapolis Police on Monday.

Starting in Atlanta, protesters have attacking CNN’s headquarters.

The Atlanta protests quickly turned violent:

“What didn’t happen in time to prepare… for angry, empassioned folks that were going to be protesting… we have to be better prepared.” – @JamesAGagliano to @AC360 #CNN pic.twitter.com/EHN8PTP9JW — Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) May 30, 2020

CNN’s Fernando Alfonso reports the social unrest outside of his newsroom.

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

CNN spent the last 48 hours suggesting the destruction of private property was a legitimate form of protest. Then as soon as the protesters showed up at their HQ, they shat their pants and starting whining about it. Hilarious. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

Killer Mike confronts CNN for stoking the fire that led to their Atlanta HQ being invaded and trashed: “Stop spreading fear and anger everyday.” pic.twitter.com/xz3J1htul8 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 30, 2020

CNN now calling them “violent protests.” What changed? pic.twitter.com/aKJ9vjmoGX — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 30, 2020

Be interested to see what happened if they got near the Federal Reserve. https://t.co/1baty15I6V — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

Another silver lining is that this stupid lockdown is definitely over. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

BLM, Antifa and the police are all attacking mainstream media right now. https://t.co/nBOi6Sebd0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

In which a CNN journalist basically says, "We tried so hard to jettison all our 'journalisitc' principles and cave to the mob, but they came for us anyway." The world's smallest violin plays.pic.twitter.com/6OOUGFjS8E — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

.@CNNValencia and crew take cover after an explosion takes place in the space between protesters and police at the CNN Center in Atlanta. https://t.co/zNw4zkkYxP pic.twitter.com/WQmT35ucab — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 30, 2020

CNN is under attack pic.twitter.com/knLMj9XSPY — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 30, 2020

Pretty racist of you to describe a legitimate protest as "vandalism," Brian. Not being a very good ally. https://t.co/7M6WTJlPKN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

Protesters are now setting Atlanta Police Department (APD) vehicles on fire.

Portions of the CNN Center in Atlanta have been outright destroyed even as police in riot gear defend the building

“Protesters” and “demonstrators” destroy portions of CNN Center in Atlanta, torch cars, toss incendiary device into phalanx of police in riot gear defending building and employees. Violent rioters endangering lives. APD needs full turnout, augmentation from State Patrol & Feds. pic.twitter.com/RJrT0C0yI6 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets several pictures of the chaos and destruction unfolding in downtown Atlanta.

It’s getting wild in Atlanta tonight:

Downtown Atlanta tonightpic.twitter.com/ozMpcNsZ6K — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) May 30, 2020

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of protesters, if not thousands, have assembled outside of the White House.

The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd Protest just outside of the White House. pic.twitter.com/SeZiRfiXT5 — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

A protester climbed the fence of a federal building and spray-painted “Fuck Trump.”

At least one protestor spray painted graffiti on the bank building. pic.twitter.com/GSglZWAI18 — Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) May 29, 2020

Secret Service clashes with protesters

WATCH: Secret Service tackles protester as fights break out in front of the White House at a #GeorgeFloydMurder protest in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/2P9parhFwX — Trump's Failing AMERICA right NOW! 👎 (@IndictPOTUS45) May 29, 2020

Hundreds, maybe even thousands, are marching the streets towards the White House this evening.

DC Protest now heading to the White House pic.twitter.com/nnVnFr9uod — Deb 🧻 🆘 (@debramayberry) May 29, 2020

Headed for the White House pic.twitter.com/Sw0m5bueZa — Jamie Catherwood (@jfc_3_) May 29, 2020

#NOW: On the fourth day of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd, hundreds are setting out from DC’s U Street for a march toward the White House. Their starting chant: “No justice, no peace.” Later, it’s “Derek Chauvin, third degree—fuck that, it’s first degree.” pic.twitter.com/dNpZ2S75B1 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

Protesters continue to clash with Secret Service in front of the White House.

People have managed to toss over the temporary barricades, they’re being pushed back by the Secret Service. More police arriving. Heating up fast outside the White House’s north lawn. pic.twitter.com/jaXKmjV0R9 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

More folks headed to the White House.

The hundreds still with this protest are marching away from the White House eastbound for the Capitol building. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down for blocks but cars watching them pass are honking in support. Out ahead are the Trump Hotel and the Justice Dept. pic.twitter.com/5dhkugYKUs — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

According to VOA’s Steve Herman, “the White House is on lockdown, with many reporters stuck inside,” due to demonstrations outside.

Media at the @WhiteHouse instructed to remain inside: https://t.co/6nOnzypFN7 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 29, 2020

In New York City, thousands hit the streets in Manhattan to protest police brutality.

A friend just sent this to me, crowds arriving right now to protest outside Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/lHSb9VFm3e — Mariya Abedi (@msabedi) May 29, 2020

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 60% off!