Nationwide Chaos: NYPD Precinct Attacked, CNN Vandalized, Treasury Breached As Mayors Beg For Calm

Update (2315ET): Rioters made quick work of the CNN logo outside the building, covering it with graffiti and standing on it, as if declaring victory over fake news.

In Atlanta, vandals broke into the College Football Hall of Fame where they stole memorabilia.


Meanwhile, the Treasury Department in DC was breached by rioters, who spray painted the building. According to CNN, some of the protesters were stopped by US Secret Service but eventually let go.

Trying their best to calm things down were New York Mayor Bill de Blasop, who tweeted “We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms admonished the protesters – telling them “You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd”

Maybe the protesters just need to listen to Killer Mike:

* * *

‘With ongoing social unrest in Minneapolis, protests are unfolding across major US cities on Friday evening. From Washington, D.C. to New York City to Atlanta to Ohio to Los Angeles to San Jose, tens of thousands of people are marching on the street demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who was killed by Minneapolis Police on Monday.

Starting in Atlanta, protesters have attacking CNN’s headquarters.

The Atlanta protests quickly turned violent:

CNN’s Fernando Alfonso reports the social unrest outside of his newsroom.

Protesters are now setting Atlanta Police Department (APD) vehicles on fire.

Portions of the CNN Center in Atlanta have been outright destroyed even as police in riot gear defend the building

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets several pictures of the chaos and destruction unfolding in downtown Atlanta.

It’s getting wild in Atlanta tonight:

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of protesters, if not thousands, have assembled outside of the White House.

A protester climbed the fence of a federal building and spray-painted “Fuck Trump.”

Secret Service clashes with protesters

Hundreds, maybe even thousands, are marching the streets towards the White House this evening.

Protesters continue to clash with Secret Service in front of the White House.

More folks headed to the White House.

According to VOA’s Steve Herman, “the White House is on lockdown, with many reporters stuck inside,” due to demonstrations outside.

In New York City, thousands hit the streets in Manhattan to protest police brutality.

