The head of NATO said the alliance would not aid Israel in the event of an attack by Iran, according to reports.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary-general, told the German magazine Der Spiegel that because Israel is not a member of NATO, its “security guarantee” doesn’t apply to the country, according to the Associated Press.

NATO is also not involved in conflicts in the Middle East or peace efforts there, Stoltenberg added.

