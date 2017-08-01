NATO jets intercept Russian planes near Estonia
NATO jets were sent to intercept three Russian military aircraft near Estonian airspace on Tuesday.

Spanish and Finnish fighter jets were sent to intercept the airplanes, which were identified as two MiG-31 jets and an AN-26 transport plane, according to acting NATO spokesman Dylan White.

The incident came less than a day after Vice President Pence delivered a speech in Estonia, in which he warned that Russian aggression in the Baltic States would not be tolerated and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pledge.

