NATO leader: North Korea is ‘global threat and requires a global response’

NATO’s secretary-general on Sunday talked of the importance of a global response in dealing with North Korea during an interview with BBC television.

“The reckless behavior of North Korea is a global threat and requires a global response and that of course also includes NATO,” said Jens Stoltenberg, head of the military alliance, according to Reuters.

“We are now totally focused on how we can contribute to a peaceful solution of the conflict.”

Stoltenberg said there isn’t a simple solution in handling the North Korean threat.

