NATO Offering Membership to Georgia a "Threat to Peace" - Russian PM

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that any attempt to bring Georgia into NATO would risk “horrible” conflict.

Dmitry Medvedev, speaking in an interview with the Kommersant daily broadcast by Russian state television, called NATO’s plans to offer membership to Georgia in the future “absolutely irresponsible” and a “threat to peace,” the Associated Press reports.

“There is an unresolved territorial conflict … and would they bring such a country into the military alliance?” Medvedev said. “Do they understand the possible implications? It could provoke a horrible conflict.”

Read more