Natural Gas Sees Biggest Weekly Plunge in Years

Oil prices fell on Friday, settling lower for the week, as a stronger dollar cut global demand for U.S.-priced commodities and a slide for the stock market sullied the risk-taking mood.

Meanwhile, natural-gas futures took a plunge that left them down nearly 15% for the week — the largest such loss in nearly three years, as weather forecasts dulled prospects for demand.

Oil prices had climbed Thursday as traders contemplated data showing a blip higher in monthly OPEC output even as future cuts loom, as well as a recent report of a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies and production. Gains picked up late Thursday after a news report said Saudi Arabia plans to cut shipments to U.S. refiners to avoid an expansion of U.S. stockpiles.

