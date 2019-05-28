Navy: Airmen Pictured Wearing Pro-Trump Patches on Uniform Under Review

Several Navy airmen were photographed wearing pro-Trump patches Monday, prompting a review by the military branch into whether they may have violated protocol.

In a picture tweeted out by Wall Street Journal editor Vivian Salama, five airmen are seen wearing red patches reading “Make Aircrew Great Again” complete with an illustration of the 45th president.

Airmen onboard the USS WASP wearing patches on their jumpsuits that read “Make Aircrew Great Again.” The patches include an image in the center in the likeness of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/rQKAyrcDte — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 28, 2019

The photo was taken onboard the USS WASP stationed near Japan, where the president delivered a speech on Memorial Day.

Sailors onboard the USS WASP in Japan await President Trump to deliver a Memorial Day address. pic.twitter.com/p6uaNMohQN — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 28, 2019

According to the Associated Press, the Navy is looking into whether the airmen may have breached dress code protocol.

“In a brief statement Tuesday, the Navy said only that the matter was under review by Navy leadership to ensure that the wearing of the patches did not violate policy or regulations,” reported the AP Tuesday.