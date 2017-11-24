Navy calls off search for missing sailors following crash in Pacific

The U.S. Navy has ended search and rescue operations for the three sailors still missing following a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean earlier this week, the 7th fleet announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families,” said Rear Admiral Marc Dalton. “As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts.”

The announcement comes a day after eight sailors were rescued in “good condition” in the Pacific Ocean after their transporter plane went down while en route to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

