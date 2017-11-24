Navy calls off search for missing sailors following crash in Pacific

Image Credits: flickr, effjohn.

The U.S. Navy has ended search and rescue operations for the three sailors still missing following a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean earlier this week, the 7th fleet announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families,” said Rear Admiral Marc Dalton. “As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts.”

The announcement comes a day after eight sailors were rescued in “good condition” in the Pacific Ocean after their transporter plane went down while en route to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

Read more


Related Articles

Ex-Secret Service Agent Threatens to Drop New Details About Bill Clinton & "Lolita Express"

Ex-Secret Service Agent Threatens to Drop New Details About Bill Clinton & “Lolita Express”

U.S. News
Comments
Colorado Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 472 Years in Prison

Colorado Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 472 Years in Prison

U.S. News
Comments

Trooper shot and killed in Texas

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Flynn’s Lawyers Split With Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Grown Men Squabble Over Toy Car on Black Friday

U.S. News
Comments

Comments