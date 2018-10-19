Navy Helicopter Crashes Onto Aircraft Carrier

A Navy helicopter crashed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan operating in the Philippine Sea on Friday, according to the Navy. All crewmembers aboard the helicopter survived.

Shortly after takeoff around 9 a.m. local time, the MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 77, made an emergency landing on Reagan’s flight deck and crashed, according to a statement from the Navy’s 7th Fleet. The ship was conducting “routine operations” in the Philippine Sea at the time, the Navy said.

All crewmembers are in stable condition with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. Those who were injured the most seriously were medically evacuated to a hospital in the Philippines while others were treated aboard the ship. Injuries ranged from minor abrasions to lacerations and fractures.

