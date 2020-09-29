Navy SEALs Now "Gender Neutral" Under New Mission Statement

The U.S. Navy SEALs changed its mission statements to be more “gender neutral,” including even dropping the phrase “brotherhood.”

This despite the fact there’s no female operators in the SEALs or the related Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC).

In a recent memo, Rear Adm. Collin P. Green, the commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, approved the changing of pronouns throughout the SEALs ethos and creed statements to be less male-oriented.

The memo was brought to light by retired SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was cleared last year of charges alleging he murdered an ISIS fighter in Syria, charges of which were spearheaded by Green.

“What a joke,” Gallagher wrote. “Note the names that signed off at the bottom, [including] Adm. Colin Green (part of the hierarchy that tried to use the system to put me away). Let’s remove all male pronouns & BROTHERHOOD from the SEAL ethos.”

“To be honest I thought the ethos was always BS,” Gallagher added. “Now I know it is. A creed or ethos is supposed to be written in stone, obviously ours is not and will sway to whatever political agenda is being put out.”

As mentioned, the memo changes the term “brotherhood” to “group of maritime warriors.”

Additionally, the memo also modified one sentence in a creed which states “I challenge my brothers to perform, as I expect them to challenge me” to now read “I challenge them to perform, as I expect them to challenge me.”

Naval Special Warfare spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Stroup said the changes were made to conform with new rules allowing women to serve as operators in Naval Special Warfare, although the barriers of entry remain the same.

“The changes do not in any way reflect lowering standards of entry, rather they ensure that all those who meet the requirements to train to become a SEAL or SWCC are represented in the ethos or creed they live out,” he said, adding that “to date, no women completed the SEAL or SWCC qualification training pipelines.”

In 2013, a veteran SEAL revealed the Obama administration was purging top brass from the military who didn’t agree with full-blown political correctness and the roll-back of posse comitatus policies, including the disarming of US citizens during a declared emergency.

This would explain this fixation on political correctness by some military leaders over the years despite warnings from critics that it would have no practical use and that it could even disrupt combat readiness.



Project Veritas says it has uncovered a ballot harvesting scheme by the political allies and associates of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) with the help of a whistleblower, Snapchat videos and undercover recordings.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!